India Declares 2025 As Defence Reforms Year; Lists Simpler Procurement, Theaterisation As Priorities

New Delhi: India on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate rolling out integrated theatre commands to bolster synergy among the three services and transform the military into a technologically advanced combat-ready force.

The broader aim of the reforms planned by the defence ministry would be to make the defence acquisition procedures simpler and time-sensitive, ensure deeper collaboration among key stakeholders, break silos, eliminate inefficiencies and optimise utilisation of resources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the reforms would lay the foundation for "unprecedented" advancements in defence preparedness and ensure India's security and sovereignty amid the challenges of the 21st century. The defence ministry's aim on theatre commands assumes significance as it virtually indicated the plan to unveil the reform measure in 2025.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations. As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands. The decision to observe 2025 as the year of reforms and the broad objectives under it was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh. The ministry said the focus in 2025 will also be on new domains such as cyber and space, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.

"'Year of reforms' will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the armed forces," Singh said. In order to give impetus to the ongoing and future reforms, it was unanimously decided to observe 2025 as the 'year of reforms', the ministry said. The reforms would aim at transforming the armed forces into a technologically advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, it said in a statement.

The Singh-led meeting held that the reforms should aim to further bolster jointness and integration initiatives and facilitate the establishment of the integrated theatre commands, according to the ministry. It was agreed that associated tactics, techniques and procedures required to win future wars should also be developed.

The meeting also called for developing a shared understanding of operational requirements and joint operational capabilities through inter-service cooperation and training. It also emphasised the need to make acquisition procedures simpler and time-sensitive to facilitate swifter and robust capability development.

The aim of the defence reforms also includes rolling out steps to facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the defence sector and civil industries and promoting public-private partnerships by improving ease of doing business. The meeting also underlined the need for focusing on collaboration across various stakeholders in the defence ecosystem and breaking silos.

It said the ministry should work towards positioning India as a credible exporter of defence products, fostering R&D and partnerships between Indian industries and foreign original equipment manufacturers.

It also pitched for instilling a sense of pride in Indian culture and ideas, fostering confidence in achieving global standards through indigenous capabilities, while imbibing best practices from modern militaries that suit the nation's conditions.

