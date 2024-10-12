Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Virtually Inaugurates 11 BRO projects In Ladakh

Leh: To boost border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday virtually inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore.

The Defence Minister virtually inaugurated 11 projects in the Union Territory of Ladakh, including two state-of-the-art, permanent bridges — one at Hemya near Ranibagh and another at Kayamlungpa on the Upshi-Sarchu Road in eastern Ladakh—along with nine roads.

While inaugurating Rajnath Singh said, "These projects will help strengthen the border infrastructure and ensure socio-economic progress of these areas."

He added that these projects will go a long way in enhancing the defence preparedness of the country. "India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come," he said.

Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, expressed his gratitude on behalf of LAHDC Leh and the people of Ladakh to the BRO, led by Chief Engineer Vishal Srivastava. H

He said, "In the coming days, all the roads in the Changthang area will see significant improvement, ensuring better connectivity for years to come."

Vishal Srivastava, Chief Engineer of Project Himank said, "Ladakh is the crown of India, both symbolically and geographically, as it is located in the northernmost part of the country. Over the past 10 years, the government's focus on this region has been commendable."

"The 11 projects inaugurated today are not just for the Army, but also for the benefit of locals and tourists. These initiatives are playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of Ladakh. Thanks to these projects, significant progress is being made in these remote areas, and more tourists are now able to explore the beauty of Ladakh. In the coming years, we will witness even greater development in the region," said Srivastava.

He further shared that a new airfield is being developed in the Mudh area.

"It is expected to be completed within the next two to three months, after which trial landings of large Air Force aircraft will take place. Additionally, a 128 km road along the LAC near China at Chushul, Dungti, Phutse, and Demchok is under development and will be completed this year. Moreover, a double-lane National Highway with NHDL specifications is also being developed near Khalsar to Agam to Shayok, and it is expected to be completed in the coming years," he said.

Speaking about the completion of the Nimmo-Padum-Darcha Road in Ladakh, he said, "The terrain along this route is extremely challenging, with hard rock formations. In Neyrak and Chilling areas, we encountered numerous difficulties with formation cutting. However, by March this year, the road was connected, and most sections now meet NHDL specifications. It will take an additional 2-3 working seasons to fully complete the project."

The Defence Minister inaugurated 22 Roads, 51 Bridges and 02 other miscellaneous projects. Out of these projects,19 have been constructed in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, nine in Uttrakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram.

Besides, Lt Governor Dr BD Mishra attended the function virtually. Senior officials from the Indian Army, secretary-level Officers from the UT Secretariat and other dignitaries were present.