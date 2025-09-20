ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Set To Embark On Two-Day Visit To Morocco

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Morocco from September 22 to September 23, as per an official release on Friday.

According to the release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit, at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defence Abdeltif Loudiyi, marks the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation, highlighting the strengthening strategic ties between India and Morocco.

A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility at Berrechid, dedicated to producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8.

This plant represents the first Indian defence manufacturing facility on the African continent, and it is a significant milestone under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing the expanding global reach of India's defence industry, the release stated.

