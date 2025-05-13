ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Reviews Security Situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan with the top military leadership. Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed in the meeting, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The meeting reviewed the security situation along the Western frontier and related issues, officials said.

