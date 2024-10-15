Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation For Navy's VLF Radar Project In Telangana's Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy's Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Vikarabad district, attended by Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and other officials. Following the ceremony, the prototype of the VLF Centre was inspected.

The Navy is establishing this radar to monitor potential threats from enemy countries, with the Ministry of Defence approving the project due to suitable land availability in Damagundam. Earlier this year, forest officials transferred 2,900 acres of reserve forest land to the Navy, enabling the foundation stone to be laid.

Damagundam, located 70 km from Hyderabad, will also feature a township with schools, hospitals, banks and markets, accommodating about 3,000 residents, including 600 Navy personnel. The Navy has agreed to allow public access to an existing temple on the site. Additionally, a 27 km road will be constructed around the reserve forest, with the radar centre expected to be completed by 2027.

During the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana's progress in national defence, emphasising Hyderabad's strategic importance for the VLF station. He urged collaboration across political lines for the country's benefit and reassured that the local temple would not face disruption.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his pleasure in laying the foundation stone, commending Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his support. He called for unity in the nation’s development and stressed Telangana's vital role in the country's defence sector. The VLF station is crucial for national security, facilitating communication vital for naval operations. Singh noted the evolution of communication technologies and their impact on education and medicine, underscoring the importance of the VLF system in providing information to naval vessels.

