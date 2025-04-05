ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Various Infra Projects At Karwar Naval Base

Karwar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated various infra projects at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The Union minister arrived at the naval base around 1 pm, where he was given a Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground.

The defence minister landed at the key base in a military chopper, and is scheduled to spend a few hours here, with a number of engagements lined up. The Navy is expanding the crucial naval base as part of Project 'Seabird'.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will flag off #INSSunayna as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR with 44 personnel from 9 navies embarked onboard, from #Karwar today," the Office of Raksha Mantri earlier posted on X on Saturday.

It also shared a video in the post depicting the training phases, held both on land and at sea under this mission. "IOS SAGAR will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India's commitment to build stronger ties with its maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region. @indiannavy," the Raksha Mantri Office said in the post on X.