Rajnath Singh in Washington: US Approves $52.8 Million Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

Washington: Amid Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the US, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has approved a possible foreign military sale of anti-submarine warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a release. Notably, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency is an agency within the United States Department of Defence.
"The Government of India has requested to buy AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; technical and publications and data documentation; US Government and contractor engineering and technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program services and support. The estimated total cost is USD 52.8 million," the agency stated.
This proposed sale will support US' foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the agency added.
It will also improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, it said. The principal contractor(s) will be Sparton Corporation, located in De Leon Springs, FL, or Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. (USSI), located in Columbia City, IN, or a combination of both. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale, it added.
Rajnath Singh Discusses Bilateral Defence With Lloyd Austin
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held wide-ranging discussions on the issues of bilateral defence cooperation, industrial collaboration, and regional security with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
The Defence Minister, who was on a four-day visit to the US, highlighted the various co-development and co-production opportunities in India in the areas identified in the India-US Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, which was adopted last year, the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.
The two leaders also appreciated the progress made in operationalising the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness, a Quad initiative and the ongoing efforts by India to enhance the Maritime Domain Awareness for the partners in the Indian Ocean Region.
They welcomed the ongoing Indian participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and noted that India will deploy Indian Navy personnel to CMF's Combined Task Force 150 headquarters in 2025.
The Defence Minister and Secretary Austin commended the efforts of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) for establishing the Defence Innovation bridge between the two countries.
They appreciated INDUS-X establishing robust networks across start-ups, industry, academia, and governments, accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and enhancing the warfighting capabilities of both sides. The upcoming INDUS X Silicon Valley Summit in September 2024 will witness announcements of several key initiatives, the Ministry of Defence stated.
Both Ministers expressed happiness over the conclusion of the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) between India and the US. "The SOSA signed on Thursday in Washington DC encourages the defence industrial ecosystems of both countries to work together, and enhances the supply chain resilience. They also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between India and US regarding the Deployment of Liaison Officers. India shall be accordingly deploying the first Liaison Officer to the Headquarters Special Operations Command in Florida, US," the Ministry added.
Taking to social media platform X, Rajnath Singh called it an "excellent meeting" and said the two sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities
"Excellent meeting with my dear friend Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen them further. The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments," he stated.
The meeting at the Pentagon was preceded by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Rajnath Singh at the Arlington National Cemetery. Rajnath Singh and Secretary Austin looked forward to meeting again at the next India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
Defence Minister meets US NSA
Singh also had an interaction with the National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan. "Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest," Singh posted on X.
'Indian and US Companies Will Co-Develop and Co-Produce'
Later he met officials of various US defence companies at the Defence Industry – Roundtable organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. "Had a fruitful interaction with leading U.S. defence companies at the Defence Industry – Roundtable organised by @USISPF (US India Strategic Partnership Forum). Invited them to work with Indian partners to accelerate our Make in India program towards achieving Atmanirbharta in defence sector. Together, Indian and US companies will co-develop and co-produce for the world," Rajnath Singh said in a separate post on X.
