ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Australian Counterpart

Rajnath Singh said that India-Australia defence engagements have expanded in the last few years, including in areas of capacity-building, training, ship visits, and bilateral exercises.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Australia
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia on Oct. 9, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday explored the possibility of joint production of military hardware as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles held talks in Canberra on further expanding the bilateral strategic ties. Singh, currently on a two-day visit to Australia, described his meeting with Marles as "productive".

We reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges, he said on social media. Singh said both sides also reaffirmed the importance of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

"I highlighted the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally," he said. The defence minister said both sides discussed potential for "deeper defence industry partnerships".

"I thank Australia for its steadfast support on cross-border terrorism & shared regional stability. Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific," he said.

Singh also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The defence minister said the Australian leader fondly recalled his deep association with India during the meeting.

"I am confident that India-Australia bilateral relationship will continue to grow deeper and stronger," Singh said.

The India-Australia defence engagements have expanded in the last few years, including in areas of capacity-building, training, ship visits, and bilateral exercises. India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2020.

Also Read

  1. India Procured Military Hardware Worth Rs 1.20 Lakh Cr From Domestic Sources In 2024-25: Rajnath
  2. In Talks With Rajnath, CM Sai Suggests Naming Navy Warships After Chhattisgarh Rivers, Regions

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA AND AUSTRALIARAJNATH AND RICHARD MARLESRAJNATH VISIT TO AUSTRALIAAUSTRALIA PM ANTHONY ALBANESEDEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.