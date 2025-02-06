ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Phone Talks With US Counterpart Hegseth

Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth agreed to work on an ambitious agenda, including in the areas of operational, intelligence, logistics and industrial cooperation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Phone Talks With US Counterpart Hegseth
File photo of Rajnath Singh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 8:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday agreed to work on an ambitious agenda, including in the areas of operational, intelligence, logistics and industrial cooperation, to further boost the India-US strategic partnership.

Singh said Hegseth reviewed various aspects of the bilateral defence ties in a phone conversation that came less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to Washington. In a post on X, the defence minister said he and Hegseth reviewed the ongoing India-US defence cooperation and explored ways to further deepen the relationship.

Singh described the phone conversation as "excellent". "We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship," he said.

"We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda which includes operational, intelligence, logistics and defence-industrial cooperation. "Looking forward to work closely with Secreatry Hegseth," Singh added.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday agreed to work on an ambitious agenda, including in the areas of operational, intelligence, logistics and industrial cooperation, to further boost the India-US strategic partnership.

Singh said Hegseth reviewed various aspects of the bilateral defence ties in a phone conversation that came less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to Washington. In a post on X, the defence minister said he and Hegseth reviewed the ongoing India-US defence cooperation and explored ways to further deepen the relationship.

Singh described the phone conversation as "excellent". "We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship," he said.

"We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda which includes operational, intelligence, logistics and defence-industrial cooperation. "Looking forward to work closely with Secreatry Hegseth," Singh added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEFENCERAJNATH SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.