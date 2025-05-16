Operation Sindoor Not A Symbol Of Beauty But One Of Determination: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Gujarat

Kutch: As tensions eased between India and Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Bhuj Airbase and lauded the services of the soldiers and officers of the three wings of the Indian Army and the security forces. From there, he visited the Smritivan Earthquake Museum in Kutch, built in memory of those who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake at the foothills of Bhujia Hills.

The defence minister enquired about how Kutch was settled after the devastating earthquake. Those who were present during Rajnath Singh's visit were Kutch MP, MLAs of 6 assembly constituencies of Kutch, BJP leaders and officials of government departments. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Raghuveer Singh Jadeja, Mohitraj Singh Jadeja and Digvijay Singh Jadeja also welcomed the Defence Minister.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited various galleries of the Smritivan Memorial. He experienced the 2001 Kutch earthquake on the world's largest earthquake simulator.

Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat. (ETV Bharat)

Operation Sindoor a symbol of bravery

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address at Bhuj Airbase, said that Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of not decoration but of bravery. This vermilion is not a symbol of beauty but of determination, he said, adding that this vermilion is the red line of danger that India has drawn on the forehead of terrorism. He further said that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, the full picture will be revealed.

Pakistan started rebuilding terror infrastructure

Rajnath Singh called upon the IMF to reconsider giving financial aid to Pakistan as it has again started rebuilding its terror infrastructure. The current ceasefire means that India has put Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour. The Indian Air Force led this campaign against terrorism. They not only captured the enemy but also destroyed them during the operation.

We will root out war

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that India's fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security but it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine. We will root out this proxy war, he asserted.

India's borders completely safe

The Defence Minister said that Pakistan itself has acknowledged the power of the 'BrahMos' missile. This Made in India missile showed Pakistan the light of day in the darkness of night, he said and praised India's air defence system, in which Akash and other radar systems made by DRDO have played a tremendous role. He once again assured that India's borders are completely safe.