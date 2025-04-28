ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath To Brief PM Modi On J-K Situation

Defence Minister Rajnath is briefing to PM Modi on the security situation in Kashmir as India mulls its options to punish those behind Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP's victory celebration in the Maharashtra Assembly election, in New Delhi on November 23, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP's victory celebration in the Maharashtra Assembly election, in New Delhi on November 23, 2024. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. This meeting comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on the key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad. There is no official word on Singh's meeting with PM Modi yet. On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. "The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. This meeting comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on the key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad. There is no official word on Singh's meeting with PM Modi yet. On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. "The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SECURITY SITUATION IN KASHMIRPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKDEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHRAJNATH TO BRIEF MODI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.