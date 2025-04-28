Rajnath To Brief PM Modi On J-K Situation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. This meeting comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on the key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad. There is no official word on Singh's meeting with PM Modi yet. On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. "The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.