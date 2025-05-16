Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today, A Day After Tough Talk On Pakistan

New Delhi: A day after meeting security forces personnel in Srinagar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday, where he will interact with "courageous Air Warriors." Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh is also with him. Singh will review the operational preparedness of the armed forces during his visit to Gujarat, particularly in view of the recent military conflict with Pakistan.

Defence Minister Singh will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, which pays homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001. In a post on X, Singh said, "Leaving New Delhi for Bhuj (Gujarat). Looking forward to interacting with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station."

"Also, I shall be visiting Smritivan - a memorial and museum envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake," he added. This comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

Defence Minister Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere. "Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

"I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts & bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. "I come here today with a message from the people of India: 'We are proud of our Forces'," he added.

Singh reasserted that no unwarranted action should be taken from across the border, which is the base of the understanding reached between the two countries. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoJK.

The Defence Minister also paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor. He commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.