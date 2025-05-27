Defence Minister Approves Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Execution Model; ADA To Execute Project Through Industry Partnership

New Delhi: In a significant push towards enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Tuesday.

A view of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), (Ministry of Defence)

Under this "execution model", India will carry out a mega project to indigenously develop fifth-generation deep penetration advanced medium combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force. India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

The defence ministry said the "Execution Model" approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis. "They can bid either independently or as a joint venture, or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country," the release read.

"This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector," it said.

According to a report, the maiden prototype of AMCA is expected to be rolled out by 2028-29. The production, the report said, will begin in 2032-33 and the AMCA will be inducted into the IAF by 2034.

The cabinet committee on security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given in-principle approval to the fighter jet programme last year. The initial development cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore. The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project because of its long-term requirement. India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.