Defence Land Worth Rs 165 Crore Reclaimed In Delhi Cantonment

This operation is part of an ongoing drive by the DEO, Delhi Circle, to remove unauthorised occupations from the defence land in the national capital.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : July 3, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The Defence Estates Office (DEO) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square area, reclaiming around five acres of land worth Rs 165 crore, officials said. This operation is part of an ongoing drive by the DEO, Delhi Circle, to remove unauthorised occupations from the defence land in the national capital.

"Defense land is a critical and strategic national asset, and its protection is a top priority. We are committed to ensuring that all such defense land is freed from encroachments and put to appropriate use in the national interest," Defense Estates Officer (Delhi Circle) Varun Kalia said. More such operations are planned, and enforcement will continue in coordination with all stakeholder agencies, he added.

"In a recent initiative, three acres of prime defense land adjoining terminal 1D of IGI Airport were also reclaimed. Further actions against unauthorised settlements within the Delhi Cantonment area are planned in the near future," a statement said. The Director General of Defence Estates plays a pivotal role in the management and safeguarding of nearly 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country.

