Pahalgam Terror Attack: What Should India Do? Defence Expert Explains

New Delhi: For the eighth consecutive night, the Pakistan Army breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, having launched unprovoked gunfire across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. This escalation follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Baisaran valley, Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, significantly heightening tensions between the two nations.

Barely hours after India declared the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 24, Pakistani forces engaged in repeated unprovoked firing at several locations along the LoC, Indian security forces said. On Tuesday, Islamabad extended its firing to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

Considering the situation, what should be India's immediate military and diplomatic response? ETV Bharat spoke to Major General (Retd) Dhruv Katoch:

“After the horrific massacre of tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists, India has vowed to take retaliatory actions against the terrorist groups and their handlers. Fearing a massive response from India, Pakistan has provoked tensions across the Line of Control (LOC) in a bid to draw global attention so that world powers discourage India from any retaliatory action. India, however, will likely carry out a military operation against Pakistan to deter future attacks. To this end, major powers have been informed of India's concerns at the diplomatic level. Internally, the military has received a green signal to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing”, Defence expert Dhruv Katoch said.

What are the broader geopolitical implications following the attack? Katoch said, “The Pahalgam terror attack has been condemned worldwide, with the finger of suspicion pointing at Pakistan. The geopolitical ramifications are limited. An Indian retaliation could prompt a counterstrike from Pakistan, potentially leading to escalation and possible war between the two countries. While the possibility of both countries going to war cannot be dismissed, the probability remains low. India must respond to terror with force to deter future Pakistani attempts at destabilising India. The aim will be to keep the threshold below full-scale war and to exercise control in the escalatory ladder. While India's aim will be to avoid war, it will be prepared for the same should the situation escalate to that level”.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the nation has obtained reliable intelligence suggesting that India could launch a military operation within the next 24 to 36 hours. This statement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration on Tuesday, giving the Indian military 'full operational freedom' to react to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Expert Dhruv Katoch noted that there is noticeable panic and paranoia within Pakistan, especially as most world powers seem disinclined to support Pakistan on this issue.

“Pakistan is in a vulnerable position, seeking to engage world powers to dissuade India from any retaliatory action following the Pahalgam terror strike. Pakistani concerns are further heightened due to their weak economic situation, internal instability, and lack of political unity within the country”, Katoch said.

Talking about the likely resolution, the defence expert said, “The solution is for Pakistan to abjure the use of terrorism as an instrument of its foreign policy. That will bring peace to the region. India must respond aggressively to any provocation by Pakistan and at the same time, put pressure on world powers to place sanctions on Pakistan, to force it to change its behaviour.”

Asked if China can be trusted to stay neutral in case of India-Pak war, Katoch highlighted that China will not be neutral. It has supported Pakistan earlier and will continue to do so. “This support is likely to be confined to supplying weapon systems, ammunition and equipment to support Pakistan. It would also include logistic and intelligence support. However, China is unlikely to get directly involved in a conflict with India should India and Pakistan go to war”, he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance expressed that the US hopes India will react to the Pahalgam terrorist attack without escalating into a larger regional conflict. He also expects Pakistan to work with New Delhi to track down militants who may be operating from their territory.

Vance made these comments during a Fox News interview. Vance was on a visit to India with his family when the attack occurred, which was the most severe since the Pulwama incident in 2019.

He stated, 'We hope India responds in a way that avoids a broader conflict.' When asked about concerns regarding India and Pakistan, he acknowledged the worry over tensions between two nuclear nations. Vance reiterated the importance of cooperation from Pakistan to address the terrorists and emphasised that the US is maintaining close communication with both countries.

In the wake of the attack, India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of their visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest”.