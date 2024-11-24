ETV Bharat / bharat

Defeat In 65 Seats: In Maharashtra Rival Faction Potboiler, Voters Show Who 'Real' Shiv Sena And NCP Are

Mumbai: The Assembly elections in Maharashtra drew a perfect script for a unique political potboiler where on one end Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena was fighting Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and on the other hand, veteran Sharad Pawar's NCP was battling it out against his nephew Ajit Pawar's NCP.

The results on Saturday, however, put to rest (if only temporarily) the question of who was the "real" representative of people and worthy of carrying the names that have a long history behind them.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde trounced the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) in as many as 36 Assembly seats in the western state. In comparison, Uddhav's Sena managed to defeat Shinde's candidates in only 14 seats.

Overall, Shinde’s Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won 57 of the 81 seats it contested in the state polls. Uddhav's Sena (UBT), a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), managed to bag only 20 despite fielding 95 candidates.

As for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its founder and veteran leader Sharad Pawar was handed one of the biggest defeats at the fag end of his prolific political career by none other than his nephew and once right-hand and confidant Ajit Pawar.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP defeated Sharad Pawar's NCP in 29 seats in the contest between the two rival factions while the latter came out winner in only six constituencies.

Overall, Ajit Pawar's NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, won 41 of the 59 seats it contested while his uncle had to be content with only 10 seats, though NCP (SP) fielded 86 candidates.