Defamation Case Filed By Ex-MP: Plea Of Uddhav, Raut Against Magistrate's Order Rejected

Mumbai: A special court on Monday dismissed the joint appeal of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut against a magistrate's order refusing to discharge them in a defamation case filed by former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.

Denying their revision application, the special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs, AU Kadam, directed that the case be sent to the trial (magistrate) court for further proceedings.

Shewale, part of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has sought action against Thackeray and Raut under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) for publishing "defamatory articles" against him in the Marathi and Hindi editions of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Shewale has taken objection to articles, published on December 29, 2022, alleging he had hotel and real estate businesses in Karachi in Pakistan. As per Shewale's plea, filed in January last year through advocate Chitra Salunkhe, the articles were "concocted" and "devoid of any merit".

Claiming innocence and alleging they had been falsely implicated, Thackeray and Raut had filed a discharge application before a magistrate court.

The magistrate rejected their pleas in October 2023 saying CrPC does not contain any specific provision for discharge of the accused after issue of process in summary cases.