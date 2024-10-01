ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Postponed, To Be Held On October 9

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

A hearing in the defamation case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the Sultanpur court in Uttar Pradesh has been postponed once again. The hearing will now take place on October 9.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A hearing was once again postponed in the defamation case related to Raibareil MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The hearing will now take place on October 9.

The hearing was postponed due to the ill health of the advocate of the plaintiff and BJP leader Vijay Mishra. Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress chief, had registered his statement in the MP/MLA Court on July 26. Gandhi had claimed that the case was politically motivated against him. The court had asked Mishra to produce evidence and posted the matter on August 12. However, as the Judge was not present, the hearing was postponed.

The hearing was also postponed on August 23, September 5, September 19 and September 21 due to various reasons.

Vijay Mishra, a BJP leader and resident of Hanumanganj in Sultanpur Kotwali Dehat had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2018. Mishra had alleged that during the Karnataka polls, Gandhi had made defamatory remarks against senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and it hurt his sentiments.

The hearing is underway in the court for over five years. Since Rahul Gandhi initially did not appear before the court, the court issued an arrest warrant in his name. Following this, Gandhi surrendered before the court in February 2024 and was granted bail.

