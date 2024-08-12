ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Delhi CM: SC Defers Hearing On Plea Against Summons

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 9:16 PM IST

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 9:41 PM IST

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a Delhi High Court order in a criminal defamation case. The case involves Kejriwal's retweet of an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018. The hearing was deferred by six weeks after Kejriwal's lawyer, Abhishek Singhvi, sought more time to pursue a settlement.

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against an order passed by the Delhi High Court upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against an order passed by the Delhi High Court upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, requested a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna to allow some more time to work out a settlement. The defamation case was filed for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018.

Singhvi said there are, too, many things happening in his client’s life and “we express regret, but some more time may be given (for settlement)”. Advocate Raghav Awasthi, representing the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, contended that time may be given to Kejriwal, but it should not be unlimited and some negotiations have to take place.

Singhvi submitted that although Kejriwal expresses regret for the tweet, it cannot be on the complainant's terms. The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan, scheduled the matter for hearing after six weeks to enable the parties to settle.

The apex court, in March this year, had asked Kejriwal whether he wanted to tender an apology to the complainant in the matter. Kejriwal had on February 26 told the court that he made a mistake by retweeting the allegedly defamatory video related to the BJP IT Cell. The complainant had contended before the court that Kejriwal may issue an apology on the microblogging platform 'X'.

Read more: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking Release From Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against an order passed by the Delhi High Court upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, requested a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna to allow some more time to work out a settlement. The defamation case was filed for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018.

Singhvi said there are, too, many things happening in his client’s life and “we express regret, but some more time may be given (for settlement)”. Advocate Raghav Awasthi, representing the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, contended that time may be given to Kejriwal, but it should not be unlimited and some negotiations have to take place.

Singhvi submitted that although Kejriwal expresses regret for the tweet, it cannot be on the complainant's terms. The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan, scheduled the matter for hearing after six weeks to enable the parties to settle.

The apex court, in March this year, had asked Kejriwal whether he wanted to tender an apology to the complainant in the matter. Kejriwal had on February 26 told the court that he made a mistake by retweeting the allegedly defamatory video related to the BJP IT Cell. The complainant had contended before the court that Kejriwal may issue an apology on the microblogging platform 'X'.

Read more: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking Release From Jail

Last Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 9:41 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWALDEFAMATION CASESUPREME COURTHEARING DEFERREDDEFAMATION CASE AGAINST DELHI CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.