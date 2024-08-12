ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Delhi CM: SC Defers Hearing On Plea Against Summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against an order passed by the Delhi High Court upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, requested a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna to allow some more time to work out a settlement. The defamation case was filed for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018.

Singhvi said there are, too, many things happening in his client’s life and “we express regret, but some more time may be given (for settlement)”. Advocate Raghav Awasthi, representing the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, contended that time may be given to Kejriwal, but it should not be unlimited and some negotiations have to take place.

Singhvi submitted that although Kejriwal expresses regret for the tweet, it cannot be on the complainant's terms. The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan, scheduled the matter for hearing after six weeks to enable the parties to settle.