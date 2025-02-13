Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi Court To Decide On Cognisance On Feb 20

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on February 20 decide whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Thursday reserved the order after hearing arguments in the matter.

"Arguments on the point of cognisance have already been heard on behalf of the complainant and proposed accused. Put up for orders on the point of cognisance on February 20, 2025," said the court.

The criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. Jain has alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions.

Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, his complaint said. Jain said Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".