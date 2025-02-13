ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi Court To Decide On Cognisance On Feb 20

AAP leader Satyendra Jain alleged that BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on October 5, 2023.

Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi Court To Decide On Cognisance On Feb 20
By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on February 20 decide whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Thursday reserved the order after hearing arguments on the issue. Jain has alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions.

Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8-kilogram gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, his complaint said. Jain said Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

