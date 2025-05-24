Deepti From Hisar Achieves All India Rank 1 In NCHMCT-JEE 2025

Hisar: Deepti, a student from Hisar, Haryana, has secured the All India Rank 1 in the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMCT-JEE 2025).

This exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in which thousands of candidates from every state of the country participate. Under the course of B.Sc. Degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration offered by NCHMCT, candidates can get admission into various institutes of the country like IHMs located in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. By securing the top position in this exam, Deepti has not only made her parents proud but also brought laurels to the entire state of Haryana.

Deepti's friends and family members are very happy with this unprecedented success of hers. They expressed happiness over Deepti coming first and they congratulated her. They said that this success is the result of Deepti's hard work. She said that she had scored 96.4% marks in 10th class. She scored 96.4% marks in 12th class.

Distance from social media: Ranker Deepti said that she stays completely away from social media. It is not wrong to watch mobile, but what you watch on mobile matters, she said. She also mentioned educator Khan Sir of Bihar, and said that if you watch movies, your memory gets short, whereas if you watch good videos, your memory will remain sharp. She said that yoga and meditation should be done along with it because it helps you to have concentration.