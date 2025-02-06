ETV Bharat / bharat

Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru To Join 8th Edition Of PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: The eighth edition of the prime minister's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to be held in a different format with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru sharing their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning.

According to officials, in a shift from the traditional town hall format, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took 35 students to Sunder Nursery this year and interacted with them on a host of issues related to exams and stress management.

PPC, scheduled on February 10, will feature eight episodes where these experts will talk to students and be part of their journey from becoming exam "worriers" to "warriors".

The first interaction with the prime minister will be telecast on Doordarshan, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, PMO YouTube channel and social media channels of the ministries of Education and Information and Broadcasting at 11 am.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is back and that too in a fresh and livelier format! Urging all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to watch #PPC2025, consisting of 8 very interesting episodes covering different aspects of stress-free exams!" Modi said in a post on X, sharing a video showing glimpses of the interaction.

The 35 students from across states and union territories were selected from state board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Groups of up to 100 students each interacted with the other renowned personalities roped in for the initiative -- Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, badminton player Suhas Yathiraj, nutritionists Rujuta Diwekar and Sonali Sabherwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta.