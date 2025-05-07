Deepfakes And Disinformation Surge As Operation Sindoor Sparks Cyber War Of Lies

New Delhi: An apparent concurrent digital war seems to be developing in parallel to India's precision air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. Within the last few days, multiple Pakistani media outlets and social media users have echoed bogus false claims, most notably the loss of two Indian aircraft, without any official acknowledgments from either party.

Social media is inundated with images and videos claiming to show dying Indian aircraft. An image of MiG-29 wreckage was quickly disproven as having been taken from a crash in Barmer, Rajasthan, in September 2024. Pro-Pakistan handles also falsely posted an old image from 2021, showing a downed MiG-21 in Moga, Punjab misrepresented as a recent Rafale shootdown in Bahawalpur.

PIB Fact Check handle wrote on X, “Propaganda Alert! Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context! An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing. This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021.”

A fake letter allegedly signed by a DRDO scientist named “AS Kumar,” claiming technical failure in BrahMos missile components, has also been doing the rounds. The PIB Fact Check handle clarified, “DRDO has not issued any such letter. There is no scientist named AS Kumar at ARDE.”

In the midst of the escalating misinformation war, AI-generated content and deepfakes are playing a major role. Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI&Beyond and a leading artificial intelligence expert, told ETV Bharat, “The recent circulation of fake videos, doctored images, and AI-generated alerts following the Indian air strikes underscores a growing digital threat: the weaponization of synthetic media during geopolitical crises.”

He added, “India has witnessed a surge in such content during sensitive events like elections and military operations. Deepfakes and AI-powered misinformation are increasingly being used to distort public perception, escalate tensions, and undermine trust in official narratives.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

India has taken proactive steps to combat this threat. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) created multiple countermeasures, including establishing the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), a tool for citizens to check sometimes-misleading media via WhatsApp. Platforms are also expected to remove content within 24 hours after identification; if not, the platform would be liable under Section 66D from the IT Act, which carries a punishment of up to three years in jail.

Despite these efforts, the viral spread of such misinformation often outpaces takedown protocols. “Even a few hours' delay can cause tremendous damage in terms of public panic or misinformation,” said Bindra.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

Cyber Law expert and defence advisor Karnnika Seth echoed these concerns, warning citizens against falling for fraudulent donation drives and phishing attacks that typically accompany geopolitical tensions. “During the current period, a number of fake donation websites and phishing campaigns will rise apart from fake news. Cybercriminals exploit the heightened emotions of the public to distribute malware and siphon off money,” she cautioned.

Seth urged the public to rely only on official government websites and verified news outlets for accurate information. “It’s important to remain vigilant and adopt cyber safety practices to prevent cyber attacks,” she said.

Sakshar Duggal, cyber law expert, told ETV Bharat, “The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 highlights misinformation and disinformation, especially when amplified by emerging technologies like AI, as the most critical short-term global threats. While tech platforms such as Meta have taken some steps, including dismantling covert influence networks and deploying deepfake detection tools, much more still needs to be done to tackle the scale of this challenge.”

In this screenshot from @MEAIndia via Youtube on May 7, 2025, A visual of a terrorist camp in Pakistan which was struck as part of 'Operation Sindoor', being displayed during a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

He warned that periods of military conflict often see a spike in cyber scams and digital fraud. “We are seeing a surge in fake donation campaigns falsely claiming to support soldiers, phishing links disguised as urgent news alerts, and dubious investment schemes promising ‘war-proof’ returns. Additionally, fake government notifications about taxes or fund freezes are being circulated to deceive people into sharing personal data or transferring money.”

Duggal emphasized how disinformation is increasingly weaponized in modern conflict. “We’re witnessing the spread of fake casualty figures, AI-generated voice messages, and deepfake videos, all intended to confuse the public, erode trust in official sources, and fuel panic. This tactic isn’t new, we saw it during the Balakot strikes, and now again with Operation Sindoor.”

He urged the public to rely only on verified and credible sources for information. “Trust only official channels like the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, PIB Fact Check, and reputable national news outlets. Platforms like Alt News or BoomLive can also be used to verify suspicious content. If a message doesn’t cite a reliable source or can’t be independently verified, treat it with extreme caution.”

'Operation Sindoor' visual being displayed on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

Concluding with a strong advisory, he said, “There is absolutely no official alert suggesting financial collapse, bank shutdowns, or evacuation. These are fear-mongering tactics designed to cause chaos. Messages asking people to hoard cash or flee are entirely false. In such times, it’s vital to stay calm, think critically, and avoid falling prey to misinformation.”