'Deepfake And AI Misuse Tarnishing Reputation Of Cine Celebrities': BJP MP Hema Malini In Parliament

New Delhi: Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday raised serious concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology, stating that it has significantly impacted the film industry.

Addressing the Lower House of the Parliament, the BJP MP highlighted the negative consequences of AI misuse and sought immediate measures to address the issue, which has had a detrimental effect on the reputation and mental well-being of the celebrities.

She stated, "I am foregoing this opportunity to talk about something that is severely affecting our film industry, to which I proudly belong, in a dangerous and negative way. I refer here to AI and deepfake technology, which has taken the world by storm. While the pros of this technology are many, its consequences have targeted many including celebrities in the film industry."

"These celebrities have worked hard for decades to earn their name, fame and popularity. Many of us have become victims of its ruthless misuse, with multiple fake videos tarnishing the image of the persons concerned. These videos go viral and cause a tremendous impact on the victim's mental health," the MP expressed.

Deepfake Menace

There have been many instances where celebrities have become victims of this deepfake menace. A morphed video of actress Rashmika Mandanna showing her in black shorts and a top, had spread like wildfire on social media a few months back, triggering concerns. Days later, another digitally-altered video of Columbian model in swimwear was shared on social media in name of Rashmika Mandanna. Consequently, a few people were arrested post investigation. Last year in October, Mandanna was appointed as the National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, to spearhead national campaigns focusing on cyber safety, advocating for stricter measures to fight the growing threat of cybercrime across India.

"We live in a digital age, and cybercrime is at an all-time high. As someone who's experienced its impact, I believe it's time for stricter measures to protect our online world. Let's unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves and future generations. I want to bring awareness and protect as many of you as possible from cybercrimes so as I take on the role of brand ambassador for I4C. Let me and the Government of India help you—report cybercrimes by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in. Thank you," she said in a post on Instagram.