'Deeper Irony:' SC On Resolving A Controversy Arising Out Of Land Rights Conferred By Colonial Powers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas filed by descendants of original Alvara landholders in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, challenging the collector’s order for rescinding the grants of parcels of land.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench, in its 79-page judgment, said what is perhaps most striking about the instant case is that this court is called upon to adjudicate a dispute originating over half a century ago.

“It is the deeper irony that, even after seventy-eight years of independence, this court remains engaged in resolving a controversy arising out of land rights conferred by colonial powers that once exploited this nation’s wealth and resources”, said the bench.

The bench said that any critique or disquiet it may express regarding the colonial legacy must nevertheless not be construed as a reflection on the legitimacy of the appellants’ claims or the rights they seek to assert.

“We are in complete agreement with the observations made by the high court in the judgment that there can be no estoppel against the government in the exercise of its legislative, sovereign, or executive functions. When pressed against the government, the plea of waiver faces an especially high threshold and rarely succeeds”, said the apex court.

The appellants contended that the Alvara lands allotted to them cannot be forfeited after a long time on the ground of failure of cultivation.

The bench said, having regard to the nature of these grants, which were in the form of long-term and virtually permanent landholding rights conferred for cultivation, it is only logical that the provision vested the administration with ample authority to rescind such contracts whenever a violation of the subsisting conditions came to light.

“We cannot conceive a situation where the administration, having conferred transferable and heritable rights of a virtually perpetual character, would at the same time relinquish the very conditions circumscribed within Article 12”, said the bench.

“We find ourselves in agreement with the reasoning of the high court, which, relying upon the settled decisions of this court, has rightly clarified that mere delay cannot, by itself, constitute acquiescence to divest a party of its legal rights”, said the bench.

The bench said the high court is correct in holding that the inference drawn by the first appellate court pertaining to long inaction by the authorities, amounting to abandonment of the right, is untenable in law.