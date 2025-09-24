'Deeper Irony:' SC On Resolving A Controversy Arising Out Of Land Rights Conferred By Colonial Powers
The SC said it would be far-fetched to infer that orders of the collector or the actions of the respondents were actuated by mala fides
Published : September 24, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas filed by descendants of original Alvara landholders in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, challenging the collector’s order for rescinding the grants of parcels of land.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench, in its 79-page judgment, said what is perhaps most striking about the instant case is that this court is called upon to adjudicate a dispute originating over half a century ago.
“It is the deeper irony that, even after seventy-eight years of independence, this court remains engaged in resolving a controversy arising out of land rights conferred by colonial powers that once exploited this nation’s wealth and resources”, said the bench.
The bench said that any critique or disquiet it may express regarding the colonial legacy must nevertheless not be construed as a reflection on the legitimacy of the appellants’ claims or the rights they seek to assert.
“We are in complete agreement with the observations made by the high court in the judgment that there can be no estoppel against the government in the exercise of its legislative, sovereign, or executive functions. When pressed against the government, the plea of waiver faces an especially high threshold and rarely succeeds”, said the apex court.
The appellants contended that the Alvara lands allotted to them cannot be forfeited after a long time on the ground of failure of cultivation.
The bench said, having regard to the nature of these grants, which were in the form of long-term and virtually permanent landholding rights conferred for cultivation, it is only logical that the provision vested the administration with ample authority to rescind such contracts whenever a violation of the subsisting conditions came to light.
“We cannot conceive a situation where the administration, having conferred transferable and heritable rights of a virtually perpetual character, would at the same time relinquish the very conditions circumscribed within Article 12”, said the bench.
“We find ourselves in agreement with the reasoning of the high court, which, relying upon the settled decisions of this court, has rightly clarified that mere delay cannot, by itself, constitute acquiescence to divest a party of its legal rights”, said the bench.
The bench said the high court is correct in holding that the inference drawn by the first appellate court pertaining to long inaction by the authorities, amounting to abandonment of the right, is untenable in law.
The apex court said acquiescence cannot be presumed solely on the basis of delay, and no such conclusion can be sustained without unequivocal conduct amounting to voluntary relinquishment.
“We, therefore, discern no infirmity in the observations recorded in the impugned judgment on this score. The assertions advanced by the appellants on the grounds of waiver and acquiescence stand devoid of merit and are accordingly liable to fall”, said the bench, while upholding the judgments delivered by the Bombay High Court in February 2005.
The apex court said it would be far-fetched to infer that the orders of the collector or the actions of the respondents were actuated by mala fides, undertaken solely to deprive the appellants of statutory benefits, or that such measures were in contravention of the underlying legislative intent of the 1971 Land Reforms Regulation.
“We are, therefore, not persuaded by the appellants’ contention as to the applicability of the 1971 Land Reforms Regulation, and the same stands rejected. There is also nothing on record to suggest that the respondent’s actions were malicious or unsustainable”, said the bench.
The bench noted that the appellants are descendants of original ‘Alvara’ holders who had been granted land by the erstwhile Portuguese Government in the territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli during the period between 1923 and 1930. These ‘Alvaras’ were granted for an indefinite duration, subject to the payment of a fixed assessment as quantified.
Upon the demise of their predecessors, the appellants became entitled to hold the said lands by virtue of the inheritable nature of ‘Alvara’ rights.
The territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli were liberated from Portuguese domination in 1954 and were subsequently integrated into the Union of India pursuant to the Constitution (Tenth Amendment) Act, 1961. In 1969, the collector exercised the power of the administrator and forfeited the lands allotted to the appellants on account of their failure to cultivate the same. The power was exercised under the agrarian law applicable to Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Appellants contended that, before the assumption of control by the Indian administration, they had been regularly paying land revenue assessments to the then Portuguese administration in respect of the lands held under the ‘Alvaras’.
In separate suits, the appellants challenged the forfeiture, which were decreed by the trial court. The Centre and administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli filed appeals, which were dismissed by the appellate court.
The Bombay High Court in 2005 allowed the appeals preferred by the authorities and set aside the judgments and decrees of lower courts. The appellants moved the apex court against the high court judgment.