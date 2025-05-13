Exclusive | India Has Now Entered A New Era, Where Terror Attacks Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Says Deepak Vohra

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Former ambassador Deepak Vohra said that the Prime Minister of India has given a clear message to the world that there will be no compromise with terrorism. He also stated that there is a misleading continuous discussion going on all over the world that the attack by India near Pakistan's nuclear facility has caused a leak there. The reality of the situation will become clear in the coming days.

Regarding American mediation and US President Donald Trump's statements, Ambassador Vohra said that the entire matter was settled only after a call from Pakistan. India does not need anyone's mediation. Going further he said that India today is capable of handling and resolving its problems. According to him, there is a global discussion about the Indian weapons used to respond to Pakistan. Based on his conversations with representatives from various countries he also stated that in the coming days, many nations around the world will place orders to purchase Indian weapons.

India’s BrahMos missile, in particular, is receiving significant attention, he said. He also estimated that Pakistan may have suffered losses of at least 20 billion dollars in the attacks and that it will take a long time for the country to recover.

When asked about China's role in the situation Deepak Vohra said that China is using Pakistan for cheap labour and once relations between India and China improve, the support currently being provided by China to Pakistan will also cease, he added.

According to him, if regions like Balochistan, Sindh, Pashtun, and Waziristan eventually separate, then terrorism originating from those areas could be curbed to some extent. Until then, there will neither be internal improvement in Pakistan nor should any expectations be placed on it. Through Operation Sindoor, India has sent a clear message that Pakistan's deceit will no longer be effective, he added.

Regarding the current wave of fake news, he said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Adampur Airbase clearly signifies that Pakistan’s web of lies has been exposed. Similarly, the government will continue to uncover and counter each of its falsehoods.

India has now entered a new era, where terrorist attacks will no longer be tolerated, he added.

When asked about Indian businessmen being uncomfortable doing business with Turkey, and what foreign policy suggests in such a situation, Deepak Vohra said that a few days ago, the Maldives had also issued an anti-India statement.

"At that time, the people of India strongly opposed the statement. On such occasions, the citizens of the country can be seen standing firmly behind every decision of the government," he concluded.