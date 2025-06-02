Decomposed Body Of Indore Man On Honeymoon Found In Shillong

Indore: The decomposed body of a man who went to Meghalaya hill station, Shillong, 11 days ago with his wife for a honeymoon, was found on Monday.

The Shillong police have been busy looking for the wife. It is yet to be confirmed whether the victim died of an accident or was murdered.

Police said Indore resident Raju Raghuvanshi owned a transport business. He left for Shillong with his wife, Sonam, on May 22 on a honeymoon trip. The newlyweds were in touch with the family for the initial three days, after which they went incommunicado. The worrying family members reached Shillon in search of the couple. However, finding no trace of the duo, they returned to Indore a lodged a police complaint. After searching for the couple, the Indore Police found no leads. Indore SP Shankar Lalwani accompanied the family to Shillong and requested the Meghalaya DGP to trace the couple.

Hearing the matter, Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who requested his Meghakaya counterpart to extend all help in ensuring the safe return of the couple. Nudged by the Union Home Ministry, the Meghalaya governement deployed teams in search of the couple. However, inclement weather hampered the search operation.

Raju Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam. (ETV Bharat)

After some days, the team found the scooty rented by the couple at the place of disappearance. The family had doubts about the versions offered by the staff of the hotel the couple had rented. Subsequently, the decomposed body of Rajvanshi was found in a valley. The family identified the body from the engraving on the right hand. However, no clue has yet been found about Sonam.

Expressing grief over Raghuvanshi's death, Vijayvargiya wrote on X, "The news of the tragic demise of young Raja Raghuvanshi ji, a resident of Indore, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. After marriage, he went on a trip to Osara Hills in Shillong with his wife Mrs. Sonam Raghuvanshi. It has just been learnt through the media that Raja's body has been found. This news is extremely sad. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable pain. Om Shanti."

"From the day Raja and Sonam disappeared, we were requesting the Shillong Police to search for them. But they did not cooperate. If the police had started the search operation immediately, we would not have to see this day," a family member said.

Indore crime branch DCP Rajesh Tripathi said, "The family has confirmed the identity of the body, and a search for the wife is on."