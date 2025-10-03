ETV Bharat / bharat

Decline In Violent Crimes Under Present Government: PIB Report

New Delhi: India has witnessed a significant drop in violent crimes, including murders, rapes and dowry deaths under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, a PIB report claimed on Friday.

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report said it shows that while murders, rapes, dowry deaths, and riots surged between 2004 and 2014, they have all declined significantly since 2014, making the country much safer, especially for women under the ruling dispensation.

Referring to the previous Congress-led government, it said, "Rape cases rose alarmingly during the UPA period, nearly doubling from 18,233 in 2004 to 36,735 in 2014. This surge made crimes against women one of the most worrying aspects of that decade."

"In contrast, the Modi era has seen a reduction. By 2023, reported rape cases had fallen to 29,670, representing a 19 per cent decrease from 2014 levels. This decline is particularly significant given the earlier sharp rise and reflects efforts to make India safer for women," the report said.

Pointing out that dowry-related deaths also climbed under the UPA rule, it said, "Cases increased from

7,026 in 2004 to 8,455 in 2014, a rise of about 20 per cent. Since 2014, however, dowry deaths have fallen steadily. By 2023, the number of such cases stood at 6,156, which is a 27 per cent reduction compared to 2014. This marks one of the sharpest declines among all violent crimes tracked. "

"Murders remained stubbornly high during the UPA years, averaging around 33,200 cases per year. The number stood at 33,608 in 2004 and remained at a similar level of 33,981 in 2014. Since 2014, however, the trend has shifted. By 2023, murder cases had dropped to 27,721, which is an 18 per cent decline compared to the average during the UPA period. This marks one of the most consistent improvements across the decade," it said.