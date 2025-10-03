Decline In Violent Crimes Under Present Government: PIB Report
Referring to the NCRB data, the report said murders, rapes, dowry deaths, and riots surged between 2004 and 2014; they have declined since 2014.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: India has witnessed a significant drop in violent crimes, including murders, rapes and dowry deaths under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, a PIB report claimed on Friday.
Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report said it shows that while murders, rapes, dowry deaths, and riots surged between 2004 and 2014, they have all declined significantly since 2014, making the country much safer, especially for women under the ruling dispensation.
Referring to the previous Congress-led government, it said, "Rape cases rose alarmingly during the UPA period, nearly doubling from 18,233 in 2004 to 36,735 in 2014. This surge made crimes against women one of the most worrying aspects of that decade."
"In contrast, the Modi era has seen a reduction. By 2023, reported rape cases had fallen to 29,670, representing a 19 per cent decrease from 2014 levels. This decline is particularly significant given the earlier sharp rise and reflects efforts to make India safer for women," the report said.
Pointing out that dowry-related deaths also climbed under the UPA rule, it said, "Cases increased from
7,026 in 2004 to 8,455 in 2014, a rise of about 20 per cent. Since 2014, however, dowry deaths have fallen steadily. By 2023, the number of such cases stood at 6,156, which is a 27 per cent reduction compared to 2014. This marks one of the sharpest declines among all violent crimes tracked. "
"Murders remained stubbornly high during the UPA years, averaging around 33,200 cases per year. The number stood at 33,608 in 2004 and remained at a similar level of 33,981 in 2014. Since 2014, however, the trend has shifted. By 2023, murder cases had dropped to 27,721, which is an 18 per cent decline compared to the average during the UPA period. This marks one of the most consistent improvements across the decade," it said.
The report also claimed a reduction incidence of riots under the present regime.
"The incidence of riots grew under the UPA, increasing from 59,971 in 2004 to 66,042 in 2014, which is an overall rise of about 10 per cent. After 2014, riot cases reduced drastically. By 2023, they had dropped to 39,260, a 40 per cent fall from 2014 levels. This is the steepest decline among the four categories of major violent crimes," it said.
"Under the UPA government, violent crimes across these four categories rose by 22 per cent, reaching 1.45 lakh cases in 2014. Under the Modi government, the total has fallen by 29 per cent to 1.02 lakh cases in 2023, which is even lower than the 1.18 lakh recorded in 2004," it said.
The report also said the Modi-led government has taken major steps to modernize policing and strengthen internal security, reversing the neglect of earlier years.
"The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which was languishing under the UPA with no budget, got renewed focus under the Modi government. CCTNS now links 17,712 police stations with over 35.24 crore crime records accessible nationwide, ensuring better coordination and quick investigation. The Modi government has strengthened State Police Forces through the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police (ASUMP) scheme," it said.
The new criminal laws have also introduced tougher provisions, specific timelines for investigation and hearing of cases and brought a comprehensive approach to addressing crimes against women and children, consolidating provisions into a single chapter with 37 sections dedicated to these offences.