Declared Dead In Electoral Roll, Bihar Man Appears In Supreme Court During SIR Row Hearing

By Dev Raj

Patna: Amid the uproar over the erroneous listing of a 35-year-old woman as a centurian in the electoral roll, a peculiar situation arose in the Supreme Court during the hearing of petitions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, when one Mintu Paswan rose to tell the judges that he was deleted from the draft electoral roll as a dead voter. He also narrated his woes of having to run from pillar to post to prove that he was alive.

Paswan, 41, who works as a driver, was one of two people produced by psephologist and social-political activist Yogendra Yadav in the apex court before the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Tuesday.

Yadav is one of the petitioners challenging the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar on various grounds, including wrongful and mass deletion of voters. CPIML MLA from Agiaon constituency, Shiv Prakash Ranjan accompanied Yadav in the apex court.

Declared Dead While Being Alive

Claiming to be a voter of booth numbers 92 (Old) and 100 (new) Ara assembly constituency in Bhojpur district before the SIR exercise began in Bihar, Paswan said that he was shocked to find that his name had been deleted from the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

The shock was amplified as the victim had voted in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections since 2014.

“I had filled and submitted the enumeration form in the offline mode to the ward commissioner of my area and was sure that my name would be included in the ‘voter list’. However, it was cut off on the pretext that I was no more. Imagine the shock I got,” Paswan told ETV Bharat over phone from Delhi.

Official Apathy

The aggrieved voter asserted that no booth level officer (BLO) visited his residence to verify his status, address, or anything else, before taking the drastic decision of striking off his name. He added that his brother, currently working in Kerala, has also been declared dead and deleted from the rolls.

“I registered an online complaint after getting to know about my deletion. It was then that a BLO came running to my house and accepted that the deletion was done by mistake. He confessed that he asked somebody in my locality and was told that I have passed away. He asked me to submit various documents, including the Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and educational certificates,” Paswan said.

“I submitted the required documents before coming to Delhi because I possessed them. But there are several deleted voters in my area who do not have such documents. My guess is that they would be deprived of their right to vote. The judges told me that my issue would be rectified,” he added.

Raging Bihar SIR Row

Over 65 lakh voters across Bihar have been deleted in the SIR draft electoral roll on various grounds like death, shifted, migrated, multiple listing and missing from the address. Of them around 22 lakh are declared dead, and Paswan is one of them.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) voters termed the production of Paswan “a drama”, Yadav asserted that he was an example of mass exclusions of people on the pretext of SIR.

“Mass exclusion of voters has begun. The exclusion is much more than 65 lakhs. It is bound to increase with the end of SIR. It is not a failure of implementation of SIR, it is a design. Consequences will be the same wherever the exercise is undertaken,” Yadav said, pointing to the ECI plans to conduct similar exercises all over the country.

Meanwhile, CPIML MLA Shiv Prakash Ranjan asserted that the ongoing SIR must be “immediately stopped, because it is putting the poor into trouble on the pretext of rectifying the electoral rolls”.

“The people who voted in successive elections during the past decades are now being asked by the ECI to fill and submit Form 6 to get their names included in the electoral roll. They will now become new voters even though they have already voted in several elections,” Ranjan said.

The MLA added that Bihar elected 40 Lok Sabha members in 2024 and the paradox was that none of them were illegal, but the people who voted for them have become illegal.

Bihar woman Minta Devi erroneously listed as 124-year-old in Bihar electoral roll (ETV Bharat)

Paswan's declaration as dead in the Bihar electoral roll comes amid an uproar by the opposition INDIA bloc over the listing of a 35-year-old woman from Siwan as 124 years old by the election authorities. Day after the INDIA bloc constituent parties held a protest march outside the Parliament on Tuesday, the Siwan woman Minta Devi blamed the election authorities for the goof up while slamming the opposition leaders for using her picture without authorisation.