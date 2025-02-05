Declare Ajmer As National Jain Pilgrimage Site: Dargah Dewan Writes To PM

Ajmer: Syed Zainul Abedin, the Dewan of the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer has issued a statement, demanding Ajmer be declared a national Jain pilgrimage site. Abedin has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this effect as he believes that the declaration will boost communal harmony in the area.

"India is a confluence of many religions and a rich spiritual heritage. The holy land of India has been the place of penance for countless sages, saints and great personalities who have made invaluable contributions to the welfare of humanity. Ajmer also has an important place in this. The Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti here is the centre of faith of devotees from all over the world. On the other hand, the pilgrimage of Jagat Pita Brahma increases the historical and religious prestige of Ajmer. On February 6, the death anniversary of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj will be celebrated by the Jain society across the country. The Acharya is known for rigorous penance, sacrifice and human service. The great thoughts of Acharya have always guided the society," Abedin said.

He further said the Acharya started his spiritual journey from Ajmer itself and took initiation on this holy land. Therefore, Ajmer is an important spiritual centre for Jains as well as the birthplace of the Acharya.

"Ajmer city should be declared a Jain pilgrimage site at the national level. This decision will not only be a true respect to Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj but will also add to the rich religious and cultural heritage of India. Ajmer should be given the status of a Jain pilgrimage site which will give more strength to communal and religious harmony," he said.

Guru Gunanuwad Mahotsav will be celebrated in Ajmer on February 5 and 6. On this occasion, a large number of people from the Jain community will gather in Ajmer. During this time, various programs will also be organised for which the local Jain community has already started preparation.