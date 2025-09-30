ETV Bharat / bharat

Decision To Surrender Over 29,000 Posts Will Compromise Safety, Operational Efficiency: AIRF To Railway Board

New Delhi: The Railway Board’s move to surrender 29,243 posts in 2025-26 despite thousands of vacancies will compromise safety and operational efficiency, Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary of All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), has said. AIRF is one of the two recognised federations which represent lakhs of railway employees.

In a letter to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Mishra said that the Federation has categorically highlighted the severe mismatch between the large-scale modernisation and expansion projects being undertaken across Indian Railways and the manpower support required to manage these initiatives.

“The doubling and tripling of lines, electrification works, commissioning of high-speed and additional mail/express trains, enhanced station infrastructure, and other ambitious projects have unquestionably expanded operational capacity. However, they have simultaneously imposed enormous additional responsibilities on the existing workforce,” the letter said.

“Regrettably, instead of creating new posts in proportion to these massive additions to railway assets, the Railway Board has continued to issue targets for surrendering of posts,” it added.

Mishra said that despite Federation’s strong opposition to surrendering of posts in 2024-25 in its representation on March 19, 2025, the Railway Board issued its circular regarding targets for surrender of posts for 2025-26.

“This decision is deeply concerning. On the one hand, the nation proudly witnesses media reports of faster trains, new services, modernised stations, and infrastructural expansion. On the other hand, the legitimate vacancies remain unfilled and imprudent targets for surrendering posts are imposed,” Mishra said in the letter.