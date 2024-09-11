ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Puts Decision On Jailed MP Rashid's Bail Plea On Hold

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has again deferred the decision on the regular bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir ​​MP Engineer Rashid, accused of terror funding. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jeet Singh pronounced the verdict. In its order on September 10, the court granted him interim bail till October 2 to participate in the electioneering for the upcoming assembly elections of the state.

The court had reserved the decision on the regular bail plea on August 27 and issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 21. Earlier on July 5, the court had granted him a two-hour parole to take oath as a member of Lok Sabha.

The jailed MP won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with a margin of about one lakh votes. Rashid, who was arrested in 2016, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On March 16, 2022, the Patiala House Court ordered the framing of charges against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masrat Alam, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Butt alias Peer Saifullah and other co-accused.