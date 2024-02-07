“Decision is wrong, biased…” Sanjay Raut on EC recognising Ajit Pawar’s faction as ‘real’ NCP

The Election Commission decision to recognize Ajit Pawar's faction as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party has sparked controversy, with Shiv Serna MP Sanjay Raut accusing PM Modi of influencing the outcomes. The decision is seen as a setback for Sharad Pawar's faction as it affects the forthcoming polls.

New Delhi: Reacting to the Election Commission’s decision to recognise Ajit Pawar’s faction as ‘real’ NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on February 07 taunted PM Modi’s guarantee, stating, Election Commission knows that he (Sharad Pawar) is the founder of the party (NCP), yet the party was given to Ajit Pawar, this is Modi's guarantee.

"You may have MLAs or MPs. If these MLAs and MPs lose the elections tomorrow, what will happen to the party? The entire decision is wrong and biased. Sharad Pawar is still the founder of the party, he used to sit before the Election Commission and the EC knows that he is the founder, yet the party was given to Ajit Pawar, this is Modi's guarantee."

In a big setback to the faction led by Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on February 06 settled the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in favour of the faction led by the petitioner Ajit Pawar. The poll panel has given the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls.

