Deciphering Indus Script: Former MP Engineer Lays Claims To Prize Announced By TN CM Stalin

Damoh: Ramshankar Cahubey, a retired executive engineer from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, has laid claim to the prize money for decoding the Indus Valley Civilisation's script, offered by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. To substantiate his claim, he has sent a book, written after 15 years of arduous study, to the Tamil Nadu government.

The script used by the Indus Valley Civilisation people has remained undeciphered for centuries, despite the best efforts put into it by epigraphists from across the globe. To unlock the mystery of the long-hidden Harappan Civilisation, Stalin had announced a prize money worth $1 million or Rs 8.57 crore for deciphering it.

Chaubey's 518-page book, titled 'Sindhu Lipi Hai Hindi Lipi' (The Sindhu script is the Hindi script), claims to have successfully deciphered the script. During the excavation of the Indus Valley Civilisation, many artefacts, typefaces, symbols and coins were found. To read the script inscribed on the typeface and to give it the form of a book, Chaubey took the help of other scripts like Kharosthi, Brahmi, Devanagari, Egyptian, Sinaitic, Ayusk and Aregam for a comparative study.

Chaubey first prepared the alphabet and read the words. Then, he translated the sentences, which proved to be meaningful as they provided valuable information on the Hindu and Jain religions. The pictures on the Harappan seals have been used as royal pictures. "This civilisation seems to be from the Mahabharata period, or it predates that," Chaubey said.

Chabey tabulated the complex language based on the numbers on the seals. "Along with this tabulation, the alphabet was also given. By matching their numbers and tabulating them separately, the full meaning of the language mentioned in each seal has been explained," he said.

While reading the Indus script, he has also mentioned "Ram, Krishna, Ganesh, Shiva; characters of the Mahabharata like Duryodhana and Kaal Yavan, etc. The royal flags, slogans written on them and the pictures made on them have been explained simplistically.

A chapter of the book claims that these events cannot be bound in a time frame, as they have been repeated many times. Information about the rise and fall of religion is found in religious texts.