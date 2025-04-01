'Decentralization Will Bring Benefits': Congress Leaders Amid Concerns Over Empowerment Of District Unit Heads

New Delhi: The decentralization in decision making being planned by the Congress high command will bring benefits in the long run and the concerns related to empowerment of district unit heads will have to be put aside, senior leaders said.

Over the past days the central leaders as well as the high command had been interacting with various district unit heads to revive the grand old party. The changes will be discussed and approved during the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

According to party insiders, concerns over the empowerment of the district unit heads have been expressed by sections of senior state leaders who have had a say in recommending names for ticket distribution for decades. The high command had noted that giving some more powers to the district unit heads was not a bad idea.

“The high command is planning to empower the district unit heads who may have a say in ticket distribution. It is possible that the move may not be liked by the functionaries at the state unit level. The district unit heads used to be very important a few decades ago but gradually their role in the party got diluted. The changes being planned are for the long term and aim at strengthening the organization. These changes are needed for the party’s national revival. Whenever big changes are being planned, there is some resistance. We will have to see the benefits of the decentralization process,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand K Raju told ETV Bharat.

“Traditionally, the state leaders had a role in suggesting candidates, although the job was done by the screening committees of the AICC. The final approval was given by the central election committee. That process will continue, but the thought behind having a say in the district unit heads in ticket distribution aimed at identifying the right candidates who have local support,” he said.

Over the past years, faulty ticket distribution has been identified as one of the reasons behind the Congress's loss in various state elections. A smaller number of states under the party rule was, of late, identified as a roadblock towards the national revival and the ability to counter the BJP. The Congress is in power only in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, shares power in Jharkhand and is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu.

According to party insiders, cadre building was a challenging process and would take time as the grand old party was trying to put in place some new structures.

“The focus is on cadre building for which we have decided to devote an entire year. For that, we are travelling across districts and interacting with the local leaders and workers to understand the challenges they face. We are holding one-on-one interactions with them to understand their issues related to local politics and ways to strengthen the organization. We are also sharing our expectations with them,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“The district unit heads always had a role in the party system but will now get some powers as well, so the organization is further strengthened,” he added.