'Debt of 'Achhe Din': Cong Slams Govt Over Rise In Per Capita Debt Of Individual Borrowers

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the rise in the per capita debt of individual borrowers and said the government is constantly trying to hide the real shortcomings by taking the help of statistics and experts, but the debt burden on the country is at its peak in "Modi Raj".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared screenshots of media reports to attack the government. One media report stated that the average debt of every person in the country has increased by Rs 90,000 in the last two years and the per capita debt of individual borrowers increased to Rs 4.8 lakh in March 2025 from Rs 3.9 lakh in March 2023.

The other report shared by Ramesh said 25.7 per cent of the common man's disposable income is going towards paying EMIs of loans which are non-productive for him in the future.

"Debt of 'Achhe Din'! The Modi government has ruined the country's economy in the last eleven years. No effort was made to improve the lives of the people, all the policies were made only for the capitalist friends, the losses of which are being suffered by the people of the country today," Ramesh alleged in his post in Hindi on X. This truth is coming in front of us every day in some way or the other, he said.

Ramesh said the latest report of the Reserve Bank of India has revealed a worrying picture of India's economy. The government is constantly trying to hide the real shortcomings by taking the help of statistics and experts, but no one can deny the truth that the debt burden on the country is at its peak in "Modi Raj", Ramesh said.

"In 2 years, the per capita debt has increased by Rs 90,000 to Rs 4.8 lakh," he said.

"25.7% of the income is going only in repaying the debt. The maximum 55% of loans are going for so-called credit cards, mobile EMIs etc., which means that in this inflation, families are not able to survive with their income and they are forced to take loans," Ramesh said. He also pointed out that unsecured loans have crossed 25 per cent.

"The most worrying thing is that by March 2025, India's debt to other countries/external debt was 736.3 billion dollars, which is 10 percent more than last year," Ramesh said. "Youth are unemployed. Farmers are committing suicide. People are troubled by inflation. Constitutional institutions are being crushed. People are drowning in debt and Modi ji's best friends are making profits, their wealth is increasing," he alleged.

The direct question is that when all government projects are being done through public-private partnership or private participation, then why is the debt on the country increasing, Ramesh said. "Why is every citizen of the country in debt of Rs 4,80,000?" he said.