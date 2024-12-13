Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Calls For Caste Census; Defends Nehru's Legacy In Maiden LS Speech

New Delhi: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday during the highly anticipated debate marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Her speech is part of the two-day 'Discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India' focusing on the evolution and significance of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

In her maiden speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a strong case for the implementation of the caste census in India, asserting that it was the people's demand. "It is the people's demand that a caste census is conducted," she said, underlining the importance of such data for informed policy-making and social justice.

Priyanka Gandhi also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for its references to Jawaharlal Nehru in political discourse, particularly in the context of criticism directed towards the former prime minister. "Nehru's name can be erased from books and speeches, but not his role in the independence struggle and nation-building," she remarked, defending Nehru's enduring legacy in shaping modern India.

She said, "Our struggle for independence was unlike any other in the world, rooted in the principles of truth and non-violence."

"It was this unique approach that set our path apart, and the Constitution gave the people the strength to recognise their right to justice. It made them aware that they have the power to raise their voice against the government," Wayanad MP added.

Priyanka Gandhi described the Indian Constitution as a 'Suraksha Kawach' (shield) that protects the people but lamented that the ruling party has made repeated attempts to undermine it. "Sadly, the ruling party has made all attempts to break that shield," she said, emphasising the Constitution's role in safeguarding democracy in justice.

The Congress leader also voiced her concern over the government's efforts to weaken reservation policies, particularly through lateral entry and privatisation initiatives.

"If not for the Lok Sabha election results, they (BJP) would have begun changing the Constitution," she added.

The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While the debate largely revolves around the significance of India's Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi's speech garnered particular attention as she made her debut in the House.

Rajnath Singh said the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored and hit out at the Congress, asserting that a particular party always tried to 'hijack and appropriate' the framing of the Constitution.

He pointed out that the Constitution had talked about religious freedom and it had been specified that the state will not have a religion and will be secular.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on December 14 evening, and leaders from the BJP, including several prominent figures like HD Kumaraswamy and Srikant Shinde, are set to contribute their perspectives.

The debate is set against the backdrop of rising tensions between the ruling NDA and the opposition, particularly Congress, which has disrupted parliamentary proceedings in recent weeks. BJP leaders are likely to discuss the Emergency and counter what they call 'fake narratives' put forward by the opposition.

As the debate continues, Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech marks a significant moment in the ongoing discussions about the Constitution and the future of India’s democracy.