Deaths By Tuskers: UDF Calls Strike In Wayanad; Activists Clash With Police

Wayanad: To protest the recent fatalities by wild tuskers, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has started a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad. The protest has sparked violence in various areas as UDF activists clashed with the police. Multiple roads, including those at the district borders, were blocked. In Lakkidi, tensions escalated into a brawl between the police and activists, leading to the detention of several protesters.

The UDF has criticised the state government for its failure to take adequate steps to prevent attacks by wild animals, citing the deaths of two individuals in separate elephant attacks within a span of 48 hours. UDF district chairman KK Ahmed Haji and convener PT Gopala Kurup said the hartal was a response to the government's inaction despite back-to-back casualties.

"Seven people have been killed by wildlife animals in Wayanad, highlighting a gravely worrisome situation. Both the central and state governments must allocate funds to address this issue. I plan to raise this concern today," Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, as share by Congress in X.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan slammed the government for not taking immediate action to curb the increasing wildlife attacks. "The victims are neither poachers nor Maoists or trespassers, they are commoners. The government is only conducting meetings instead of taking any visible actions against the issue", he said.

Essential services, as well as travel for examinations, weddings and religious events like the Pallikkunnu Church festival, have been exempted from the hartal.

However, private buses are not plying in the district, as the private bus operators' association has extended its support to the protest. On the other hand, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has opposed the hartal, submitting a memorandum to the district police chief for the security of the open shops.