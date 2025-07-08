ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Plant Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 44; 2024 Report Flagged Safety Violations

Sangareddy: The death toll in the June 30 Sigachi Industries blast near Hyderabad has risen to 44, as two more injured workers succumbed while undergoing treatment in private hospitals. Arif, who was being treated at Panacea Hospital, and Akhileshwar, who was under treatment at Dhruva Hospital in Hyderabad, passed away on Tuesday.

Shocking details have emerged about the Sigachi Plant, revealing that gross violations of safety standards and officials' apathy may have led to the disaster.

Sources said that a December 2024 inspection report of the factory by the state government's Factories Department shows that despite clear safety flaws in the factory located at Plot No. 20, Pashamylaram Industrial Estate in Sangareddy district, officials rated conditions as 'good' and noted 'no additional permissions were required.

According to the report, multiple safety violations were identified during the inspection. Some of them include insufficient firefighting equipment, inadequate exit doors in the factory, a lack of fire emergency doors in many sections and a lack of availability of first aid kits.

The report noted that electrical wires were hanging within the premises, posing a major threat of hazard. It stated that the workers were not even trained in handling fire accidents, nor were they provided with protective gear. The report also noted that the factory's Toilets and sanitary facilities were found to be unhygienic and poorly maintained.

It stated that the company had no welfare officer, qualified nurse, or on-site doctor, all of which are mandatory for employee welfare. Despite the clear violations listed in the inspection report, the Factories Department officials failed to enforce any corrective measures and concluded in the same report that 'conditions were satisfactory.'