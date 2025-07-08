Telangana Plant Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 44; 2024 Report Flagged Safety Violations

Sangareddy: The death toll in the June 30 Sigachi Industries blast near Hyderabad has risen to 44, as two more injured workers succumbed while undergoing treatment in private hospitals. Arif, who was being treated at Panacea Hospital, and Akhileshwar, who was under treatment at Dhruva Hospital in Hyderabad, passed away on Tuesday.
Shocking details have emerged about the Sigachi Plant, revealing that gross violations of safety standards and officials' apathy may have led to the disaster.
Sources said that a December 2024 inspection report of the factory by the state government's Factories Department shows that despite clear safety flaws in the factory located at Plot No. 20, Pashamylaram Industrial Estate in Sangareddy district, officials rated conditions as 'good' and noted 'no additional permissions were required.
According to the report, multiple safety violations were identified during the inspection. Some of them include insufficient firefighting equipment, inadequate exit doors in the factory, a lack of fire emergency doors in many sections and a lack of availability of first aid kits.
The report noted that electrical wires were hanging within the premises, posing a major threat of hazard. It stated that the workers were not even trained in handling fire accidents, nor were they provided with protective gear. The report also noted that the factory's Toilets and sanitary facilities were found to be unhygienic and poorly maintained.
It stated that the company had no welfare officer, qualified nurse, or on-site doctor, all of which are mandatory for employee welfare. Despite the clear violations listed in the inspection report, the Factories Department officials failed to enforce any corrective measures and concluded in the same report that 'conditions were satisfactory.'
The cause of the explosion?
The company representative has told the media that a dust explosion occurred in the dryer section of the factory that led to the disaster. The state government on July 3 has constituted an expert committee headed by Dr B. Venkateswar Rao, Emeritus Scientist, at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, to probe and submit a detailed report with specific suggestions and recommendations, within a month.
Meanwhile, a team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with officials from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) visited the explosion site on Tuesday afternoon to probe the possible causes of the explosion.
The NDMA is expected to submit a detailed report to both the central and state governments, outlining the factors that led to the incident. The explosion has triggered widespread outrage and calls for strict action against those responsible for the safety lapses.
The Sigachi factory manufactures microcrystalline cellulose powder and powdered cellulose, both highly flammable materials used in the pharmaceutical and food industries. The factory employs 197 people, including 110 regular staff and 87 contract workers.
