Death Toll In Nagpur Aluminum Factory Explosion Touches Five

Nagpur: The death toll in the explosion at a factory of aluminum products in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra climbed to five on Saturday after two grievously injured workers succumbed to their burn wounds, police said. Five others who were injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

The explosion took place on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminum Industries at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Umred of Nagpur. There were 150 workers in the factory when the fire broke out, police said.

Inspector Dhanaji Jalak said, "Six people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital." As per the officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.