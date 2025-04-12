ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll In Nagpur Aluminum Factory Explosion Touches Five

Police said the explosion took place on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminum Industries at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Umred of Nagpur.

Smoke billows out from the MMP Aluminum Industries in Nagpur.
Smoke billows out from the MMP Aluminum Industries in Nagpur. (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 12, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

Updated : April 12, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

Nagpur: The death toll in the explosion at a factory of aluminum products in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra climbed to five on Saturday after two grievously injured workers succumbed to their burn wounds, police said. Five others who were injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

The explosion took place on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminum Industries at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Umred of Nagpur. There were 150 workers in the factory when the fire broke out, police said.

Inspector Dhanaji Jalak said, "Six people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital." As per the officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Two critically injured workers, who were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, succumbed to their burn injuries early Saturday, while three workers were found dead at the factory premises after the fire was extinguished. The firefighters faced a lot of difficulty in dousing the fire as large quantities of aluminum powder were stored in the factory," Nagpur Rural SP Harsh Poddar said.

The deceased workers, all in the age group of 20 to 25 years, were residents of Nagpur district, he added

