Death Penalty: SC To Examine Centre's Plea For Victim And Society-Centric Guidelines

The top court said it will hear the Centre's plea seeking a direction for formulating "victim and society-centric" guidelines in heinous cases on October 8.

File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 24, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 8, a plea by the Centre seeking a direction for formulating "victim and society-centric" guidelines in heinous cases, which attract the death penalty. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, and comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

In January 2020, the Centre had moved the application to the top court. The application contended that the existing guidelines were only "accused and convict-centric". The Centre pointed out that convicts of heinous crimes were taking the "judicial process for a ride".

The apex court on January 31, 2020, had agreed to examine the application and sought responses from various stakeholders, on whose petition the top court in 2014 laid down guidelines relating to the execution of death row convicts. The guidelines were laid down in the Shatrughan Chauhan v. Union of India case in 2014.

The top court had then made clear that the issue of conviction and sentence connected with the Shatrughan Chauhan case would not be altered while dealing with the Centre's plea.

The Centre had then said that the death penalty was awarded in cases which shake the collective conscience of the court. The top court said the 2014 case had attained finality as both the review and curative petitions were already dismissed.

The Centre had said that there is no time limit for availing the legal and constitutional remedies available to a death row convict. It added that the court should now take into account the interests of the victim and society and lay down the guidelines.

The Centre had requested the apex court to fix a seven-day deadline for the execution of condemned prisoners after the issuance of a black warrant. It cited the delay in the hanging of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

The hanging in that case was delayed due to the filing of review, curative and mercy petitions over a period of several months.

