Death Penalty: SC To Examine Centre's Plea For Victim And Society-Centric Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 8, a plea by the Centre seeking a direction for formulating "victim and society-centric" guidelines in heinous cases, which attract the death penalty. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, and comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

In January 2020, the Centre had moved the application to the top court. The application contended that the existing guidelines were only "accused and convict-centric". The Centre pointed out that convicts of heinous crimes were taking the "judicial process for a ride".

The apex court on January 31, 2020, had agreed to examine the application and sought responses from various stakeholders, on whose petition the top court in 2014 laid down guidelines relating to the execution of death row convicts. The guidelines were laid down in the Shatrughan Chauhan v. Union of India case in 2014.

The top court had then made clear that the issue of conviction and sentence connected with the Shatrughan Chauhan case would not be altered while dealing with the Centre's plea.

The Centre had then said that the death penalty was awarded in cases which shake the collective conscience of the court. The top court said the 2014 case had attained finality as both the review and curative petitions were already dismissed.