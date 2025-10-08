ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Penalty: SC Rejects Centre's Plea For Laying Down Victim, Society-Centric Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain an application filed by the Centre for laying down victim and society-centric guidelines in heinous offence cases where a death penalty was awarded. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. The bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea and will dismiss it.

"We do not find any merit in this MA (miscellaneous application)," said the bench. In January 2020, the Centre had moved the application in the top court. The application argued that the existing guidelines were only "accused and convict-centric". The Centre pointed out that convicts of heinous crimes were taking the "judicial process for a ride".

The apex court on January 31, 2020, had agreed to examine the application and sought responses from various stakeholders, on whose petition the top court in 2014 laid down guidelines relating to the execution of death row convicts. The guidelines were laid down in the Shatrughan Chauhan versus Union of India case in 2014. The apex court had then made clear that the issue of conviction and sentence connected with the Shatrughan Chauhan case would not be altered while dealing with the Centre's plea.