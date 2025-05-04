ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Of Second Lion Cub In Delhi Zoo Raises Concern Over Lack Of Staff

About 24 posts of animal keepers have been lying vacant for a long time, along with six for assistant keepers and two for zoo rangers.

Lioness Mahagauri in the Delhi zoo.
Lioness Mahagauri in the Delhi zoo. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The second of the four cubs that lioness Mahagauri gave birth to earlier this week died at the Delhi Zoo on Thursday. The male cub was reportedly weak and underweight, and despite the best efforts by the veterinary team, it could not be saved, according to a zoo official. The back-to-back cub deaths have raised questions about the lack of staffers.

Zoo officials said the cub of the Asiatic lioness appeared visibly weak on Thursday morning and was immediately shifted to the zoo hospital after carefully separating it from the mother. "The cub was not moving much and appeared dehydrated. It was in critical condition and, despite best efforts, died later in the day," an official familiar with the development said.

Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo director, said the cub weighed only around 700 grams and had not been feeding well since Wednesday night. "We administered supportive therapy and kitten milk replacement formula, but unfortunately, the cub succumbed at around 3 pm," he added.

One of the remaining cubs is being hand-reared by the veterinary team and is said to be responding well. "The hand-reared cub has already gained about 150 grams," Kumar added. The fourth cub is healthy and remains with Mahagauri. Both are being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance.

The huge shortage of zoo staff has emerged as a big problem, as 24 posts of animal keepers have been vacant for a long time. Alongside, six of the 48 posts of assistant keeper are also vacant, along with two posts for zoo rangers. The zoo management has been hiring daily wage labourers and temporary staff to run the enclosure and upkeep the species. The dearth of experienced staffers is resulting in poor animal care and improper matings.

Lion Maheshwar at the Delhi Zoo.
Lion Maheshwar at the Delhi Zoo. (ETV Bharat)

The first cub death occurred on Tuesday, with authorities stating the newborn was underdeveloped. A decision was made the same day to shift another cub to the zoo hospital for hand-rearing.

The birth of the four cubs on Sunday to five-year-old Mahagauri and five-year-old Maheshwar was the first successful breeding of Asiatic lions at the Delhi Zoo since 2009. Mahagauri and Maheshwar were brought to Delhi from Gujarat's Junagadh in 2021 as cubs.

Established in 1959, the Delhi Zoo is home to 95 species of animals and birds. It received its first pair of lions in 1969.

