Death Of Newborn Reveals Rape Of Minor Girl In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Dungarpur: The incident of the rape of a minor in the Dungarpur area of Rajasthan came to light when the child she gave birth to at the Simalwara Hospital on April 15m died on Friday, the 12th day of birth, at a hospital in Dungarpur, police said.

In her complaint to the police, the 17-year-old victim has accused an young man of raping her eight months ago, Based on which a case has been registered and an investigation initiated.

Chorasi Police Station ASI Chhatar Singh said, "The victim has filed a complaint stating she has studied till Class 7. Eight months ago, the accused young man came to her house when she was alone. The accused forcibly lured her and took her to his home, and committed the heinous act. Due to fear, the victim did not tell anyone about the horrifying incident. On April 14, she complained of a stomach ache and was taken to a hospital in Simalwara. A medical examination revealed that the minor was pregnant, which left the family members shellshocked."

"On April 15, she gave birth to a child. However, when the condition of the newborn became critical, he was referred to Dungarpur, where he was admitted to the NICU for 12 days. He died during treatment. The body of the newborn has been kept in the mortuary. A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being probed," he added.