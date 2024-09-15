Death of Man Due to Nipah Virus Confirmed in Kerala; Health Authorities Take Immediate Action

Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that a man died due to Nipah virus in Malappuram district. A 24-year-old man who passed away in a private hospital last Monday was found to be infected with the Nipah virus after conducting tests.

The case came under suspicion during a death investigation by a medical officer, who noted that the deceased exhibited symptoms of encephalitis. Samples were promptly sent to Kozhikode Medical College, where the virus was confirmed. An emergency meeting was convened last night under the chairmanship of Health Minister Veena George, who instructed that all necessary protocols be followed.

In response to the outbreak, 16 committees were formed to deal with different aspects of the situation. Samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for official confirmation, which has corroborated the initial findings.

The deceased was a student in Bangalore and had sought treatment in four different private hospitals. During this period, he also traveled to various locations with friends. The health department has compiled a list of 151 primary contacts, and those in direct contact with the deceased have been placed in isolation. Five individuals in isolation have developed mild symptoms, and their samples are undergoing testing.

The Health Minister assured the public that while the situation is being closely monitored, there is no immediate cause for alarm. Efforts are in the final stages of conducting comprehensive contact tracing and surveillance to mitigate any further risk of infection. The health department is making efforts to ensure early detection, prompt treatment, and preventive measures to protect public health and prevent further spread of the virus.