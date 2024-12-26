ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over The Demise Of Malayalam Writer M T Vasudevan Nair

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair, who died at the age of 91 on December 25.

He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

President Murmu with the passing of Writer Nair said that the world of literature has become poorer. In a post on X, Murmu said, "With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings (sic)."

"He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contributions to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the President said.