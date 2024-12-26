ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over The Demise Of Malayalam Writer M T Vasudevan Nair

Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair died at the age of 91 after being hospitalised in Kozhikode for several days.

Renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair
Renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair, who died at the age of 91 on December 25.

He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

President Murmu with the passing of Writer Nair said that the world of literature has become poorer. In a post on X, Murmu said, "With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings (sic)."

"He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contributions to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the President said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the death of Vasudevan Nair and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more (sic)," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Modi added "He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Modi added.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair, who died at the age of 91 on December 25.

He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

President Murmu with the passing of Writer Nair said that the world of literature has become poorer. In a post on X, Murmu said, "With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings (sic)."

"He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contributions to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the President said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the death of Vasudevan Nair and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more (sic)," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Modi added "He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Modi added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

M T VASUDEVAN NAIR DEATHTRIBUTES TO M T VASUDEVAN NAIRMALAYALAM WRITER M T VASUDEVAN NAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.