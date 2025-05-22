Death, Drones, And Displacement: A Month Of Nightmare In Jammu Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Mortar shells ravaged houses in Poonch, drones swarmed the skies in Jammu, and missiles nearly kissed Srinagar—the month following the Pahalgam terror attack saw Jammu and Kashmir fall into a misery not seen in generations.

The April 22 attack, in which 25 tourists and a local horse puller were killed, led to the nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan fighting on multiple fronts, making life a disaster on the borders.

The attack forced India to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’ to respond to killings in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam and launched a precision attack on terror camps in nine different locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was followed by an armed confrontation, initiated by Pakistan when it attacked civilian areas in Poonch and other border areas. Indian forces retaliated and fought in the skies and on the land as well.

A man looks through a damaged portion of a house after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Mendhar area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

The armed confrontation left 19 civilians dead—13 in Poonch, three in Rajouri, two in Jammu and one in the Uri area of Baramulla district—whereas heavy shelling from the Pakistani side on civilian areas, particularly in Poonch town, made life miserable for people who have to leave their homes in search of safer places to save their lives.

Among the dead were children, women, a bureaucrat and others, including religious preachers, and shells landed all over, including on homes, government buildings, schools and religious places. Families were destroyed, parents lost their children, a father couldn’t do anything when his only child breathed his last in his lap, families lost their only earning hand, and homes were left unattended without knowing whether they would be able to return if things escalated.

Jammu and Kashmir has a history of witnessing the hostilities between India and Pakistan on borders, and earlier, the exchange of small arms and shelling was confined to areas close to the Line of Control (LoC), the dividing line between Jammu and Kashmir and PoK, but this time both the capital cities, Jammu and Srinagar, came under attack from the Pakistani side when drones were hovering over, and people for the first time in their lives witnessed the dark side of the conflict.

People displaced in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

Missiles were even fired towards sensitive places, which were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence system (ADS), and not much loss occurred. Even towns like Poonch and Rajouri, which haven’t seen such aggression during the 1965 or 1971 wars, were attacked.

The winter capital, Jammu, looked like a border town when people were forced to remain inside their homes, and a blackout for a few nights was observed following the aggression from the Pakistani side. Life in this city was put out of gear, and people remained confined to their homes, even during the daytimes, and many left the area for safer places, but those areas were also not safe, as drones were hovering over most parts of north India, and as a precautionary measure, the aerial transport remained closed for around a week.

To address the issue, the administration had established several relief centres in all the border districts, including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region and Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir Valley. But these relief camps were also not safe when the scope of war was increasing, and every area was coming under attack from drones and other things.

Drones sighted in Srinagar (Screengrab from CM Omar Abdullah's tweet video)

During this month, the Jammu and Kashmir government was forced to rethink what needs to be done in case of any such exigency arising in the future and whether cities like Srinagar and Jammu also need community as well as individual bunkers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during his visit to Poonch on May 12, had said that they are contemplating the idea of building bunkers in Jammu city, which wasn’t safe during the attack from the Pakistani side. He was a witness to the situation in the winter capital when he had spent the intervening night of May 9-10 in Jammu city and when, on the morning of May 10, areas like Rehari, Roop Nagar, Bantalab and adjoining places came under attack, in which one person lost his life and a few others were injured.

The May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan brought peace and relief back, and people got rid of the possibility of disaster if the confrontations continued.

The only positive thing during this month was that the people had responded in one voice to the Pahalgam terror attack, condemned it and demanded action against the perpetrators. It saw all sections of the society come together on an issue, and the whole region observed the shutdown against the killings.