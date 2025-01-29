ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi Observed On January 30 As Martyr's Day

New Delhi: The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed on January 30 every year to remember his sacrifice for the freedom of India. The day is also known as Martyr’s Day as on this day in 1948, Gandhiji was assassinated while he was on his way to the prayer.

The nation will pay homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary. Taking to social media X, India in Colombia wrote, "On 30th January 2025 our Nation will pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th Anniversary of Martyrdom."

Informing about the programs, Mani Bhavan Mumbai, which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi, posted on X, “To mark 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a programme of all religious prayers and bhajans will be held in Mani Bhavan at 8 am on January 30, 2025."

Mahatma Gandhi fought for India's independence and brought social reforms. Gandhi is also known for his strong belief in truth and non-violence. People still follow his principles and teachings.

Non-violence:

Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha and non-violence, resistance, remains one of the most potent forces of change in modern history. His non-violent protest and fasting were the main tools to deal with British rule.