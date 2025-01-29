Death Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi Observed On January 30 As Martyr's Day

New Delhi: The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed on January 30 every year to remember his sacrifice for the freedom of India. The day is also known as Martyr’s Day as on this day in 1948, Gandhiji was assassinated while he was on his way to the prayer.
The nation will pay homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary. Taking to social media X, India in Colombia wrote, "On 30th January 2025 our Nation will pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th Anniversary of Martyrdom."
Informing about the programs, Mani Bhavan Mumbai, which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi, posted on X, “To mark 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a programme of all religious prayers and bhajans will be held in Mani Bhavan at 8 am on January 30, 2025."
Mahatma Gandhi fought for India's independence and brought social reforms. Gandhi is also known for his strong belief in truth and non-violence. People still follow his principles and teachings.
Non-violence:
Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha and non-violence, resistance, remains one of the most potent forces of change in modern history. His non-violent protest and fasting were the main tools to deal with British rule.
Khadi:
Gandhi's advocacy for self-reliance and sustainability continues to resonate through the promotion of Khadi, the hand-spun fabric that symbolises simplicity and economic independence. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had earlier informed that on Gandhi Jayanti 2023, the Khadi Bhawan in New Delhi, set a new record with sales of Khadi products reaching Rs 1.52 crore, reflecting the public’s commitment to supporting this symbol of self-sufficiency.
Relevance of Gandhi's principles:
Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence and truth are still significant. Human conflicts, environmental issues, and violence need peaceful solutions for progress and better development in life as well as the country.
Cleanliness:
As per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched in 2014 across the country which stands as one of the most significant initiatives reflecting Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy that cleanliness is essential to nation-building.