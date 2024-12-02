Deal To Procure 26 Rafale-M Jets, 3 Scorpene Submarines Expected To Be Inked Next Month: Navy Chief

New Delhi: India is expected to seal separate contracts for the procurement of 26 naval variant Rafale fighter jets and three additional Scorpene submarines next month, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi said on Monday as he asserted that activities of the navies of China and Pakistan are being closely monitored.

At a media briefing ahead of Navy Day on December 4, Admiral Tripathi also said the government has accorded approval for building two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) and that the plan is to have a total of six such boats. The Navy chief said the first SSN should be ready by 2036-37 and the second one in 2038-39.

"Rafale Marine is at an advanced stage of negotiations and it is only one level short of taking it to the Cabinet Committee on Security. Since it is a government-to-government deal, it should not take much time," he said. In July last year, the defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

"We expect that if not this month, then next month hopefully, both these (Scorpene submarine) and Rafale-M (project) should be signed," he said. "We are keeping a watch on extra-regional forces, including the PLA Navy, their warships and their research vessels, and know what they are doing and where they are," Admiral Tripathi said.

The Navy chief also said that 62 ships and one submarine are currently under construction within the country as part of efforts to boost its naval power. On China helping Pakistan boost its maritime prowess, the Navy chief said it showed Beijing's interest in making that country militarily stronger.

"Many Pakistan Navy warships and submarines are being built with Chinese support showing that China is interested in making Pakistan's Navy stronger," he said. "Their eight new submarines will have significant combat potential for the Pakistan Navy but we are fully aware of their capabilities. That is why we are tweaking our concepts to be able to tackle all threats from our neighbours," he added.

The Navy chief said his force is aware of the surprising growth of the Pakistan Navy. "We are aware of the surprising growth of the Pakistan Navy which aims to become a 50-ship Navy. They have chosen weapons over the welfare of their people," he said.

On the modernisation of the Indian Navy, Admiral Tripathi said a large number of platforms are waiting for induction in the next one year and at least one ship will be inducted into the Navy. "We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into the force," he added.